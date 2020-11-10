GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $420.42 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $429.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.97 and a 200-day moving average of $353.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

