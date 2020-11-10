GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 21,198 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

