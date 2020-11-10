GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,721 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 187.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,881.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

