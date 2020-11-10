GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 102,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

