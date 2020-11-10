GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $4,190,926. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

NYSE WM opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

