GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

