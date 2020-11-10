GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.