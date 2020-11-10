GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

WTRG opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

