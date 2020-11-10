GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 236.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $263.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.41.

BIIB opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

