GWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,722 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.