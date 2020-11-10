GWM Advisors LLC Sells 23,651 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

