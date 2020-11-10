GWM Advisors LLC Sells 25,983 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.