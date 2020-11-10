GWM Advisors LLC Sells 260,287 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 260,287 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

VZ stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

