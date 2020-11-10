GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

