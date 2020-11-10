GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $406.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $420.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

