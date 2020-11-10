Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of HAE opened at $107.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $11,428,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

