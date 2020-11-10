Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

