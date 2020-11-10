Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HCAP opened at $3.29 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

