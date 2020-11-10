HC Wainwright Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $265.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $233.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.15.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $227.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,599,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

