HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 287.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.