Head-To-Head Contrast: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 9 17 0 2.65 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $253.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.88 $705.95 million $11.91 20.76 Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Boqii on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of May 2, 2020, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.