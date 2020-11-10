Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HLDCY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

