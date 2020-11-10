Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 821,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.