Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

