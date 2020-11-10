Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HIFS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average is $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

