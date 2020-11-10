HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New $30.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $30.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLTRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.