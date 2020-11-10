Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.