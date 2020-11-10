Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

