Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Trading Down 8.9%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares traded down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $68.35. 5,732,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,532,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 20.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.