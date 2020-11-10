Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (HCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

TSE:HCG opened at C$26.41 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

