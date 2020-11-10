HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $18.18 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $309.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $792,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.