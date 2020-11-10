HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a report on Monday, August 17th.

ETR HBH opened at €85.80 ($100.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 1 year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

