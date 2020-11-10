HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $1,388,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

