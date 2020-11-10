Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 3,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 74,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,271,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

