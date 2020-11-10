HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 9.1%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $345.05 and last traded at $345.57. Approximately 918,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 665,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.05.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 23.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

