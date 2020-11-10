Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark set a C$8.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

HBM opened at C$6.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -11.81.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

