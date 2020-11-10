Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hudson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hudson by 22.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hudson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudson in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 327,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hudson in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

