Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $1.22 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.