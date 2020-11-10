Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humanigen stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of Humanigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

