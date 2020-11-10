HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HYRE stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

