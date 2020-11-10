I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

