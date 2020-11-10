iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

