IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 6.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 8,050,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,817,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 51.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

