Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.67 on Friday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $640.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,878 shares of company stock worth $864,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ichor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.