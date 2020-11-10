IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -1.62. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 5,251 shares worth $329,726. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $462,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.