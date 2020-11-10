IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $25.40 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

