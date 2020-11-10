Immunome, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Immunome’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Immunome had issued 3,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immunome stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 83,332 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 555,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

