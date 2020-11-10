Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s (IMO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.24.

TSE:IMO opened at C$21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

