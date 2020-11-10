IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million.

Get IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) alerts:

Shares of IMV opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About IMV Inc. (IMV.TO)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.