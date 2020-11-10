Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,590 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

